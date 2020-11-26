Toothbrushes for sensitive teeth

Sleek design

This brush has been specially designed to give sensitive teeth comfort. It has a sleek design with an ergonomic handle that gives you a good grip and ease while cleaning. Sensodyne Sensitive Toothbrush comes in a pack of three or four and has features that help in reducing sensitivity. It has a small head structure to reach difficult place comfortably. The bristles have also been designed to be gentle on your teeth and gums. They may be soft and gentle but they will surely provide effective cleaning of your teeth.

Unique bristle structure

Here is a tooth brush that has a unique bristle design that gives you soft and extra clean teeth. This toothbrush comes in a buy-2-get-2-free pack, making it very cost effective. The dual bristle structure has center and outer bristles designed for two different purposes. The center one focuses on removing stains on the surface of your teeth and the outer ones gently massages sensitive gums while removing anything that is stuck in between. Oral-B Soft Sensitive Whitening Toothbrush features end rounded bristles that act tough on plaque and at the same time doesn’t hurt your gums. It also features a tongue cleaner at the back of the head to eliminate bad breath.

Good rubber grip

This gentle toothbrush has everything that someone with sensitive teeth is looking for. Colgate Sensitive Toothbrush focuses on giving you clean and healthy teeth while keeping in mind that you get extra comfort in the process. This toothbrush has a compact head size offering better reach inside your mouth. It has a sleek handle with a rubber thumb grip so you have better control while brushing. The bristles are also ultra-soft with a curved design so it reaches perfectly in between your teeth while minimizing pressure on your gums. Its flexible neck also contributes in minimizing any extra pressure caused while brushing.

Super soft bristles

This brush not only gives you extra clean teeth but also offers extra comfort while brushing. The brush has a perfect head design that ensures optimum cleaning. It also has a very sleek and elegant body with an attractive grey color. The brush comes with a cover box for safety and hygiene. This brush gives you a perfect brushing experience while applying mild pressure on your gums and teeth. LOFA Love for Arcade has the softest bristles in the world that will feel like fur and is perfect for sensitive gum.