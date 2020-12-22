Tool organizers for personal and professional use

Multipurpose plastic

The Dhruheer Mart Multipurpose Easy to Carry Travel Tool Organizer Box is ideal for storing all your hardware tools. It is made of plastic and would be an ideal buy if you’re looking to store – nails, nuts, screws, bits, bolts, fasteners and much more. This isn’t a very big tool box, so you’ll be able to store only your basic requirements that might be necessary on a frequent or regular basis. It is suitable for use both personally and professionally.

Compartment organizers

The TS With Techsun Multipurpose Plastic Storage Box Travel Tool Organizer Storage Box for Hand Tool Kit is a compact box which comes with three small compartment organizers right on top, so as to evenly distribute the smaller items for storage as well as a large interior area which is for storing your frequently used tools, such as a hammer and screwdriver. Since this box is compact, it is easy to carry around, and since it has specific chamber divisions, you can store your tools in a neat and organised manner.

Good quality

The Jakemy Multifunctional Plastic Storage Mini Tool Box Organizer for Metals and other Electronic Parts is made using high quality environment protected PP plastic material. This double layer multipurpose parts box is one where the upper part is flexible and can easily be disassembled. Its detachable double layer design can both be adjusted and divided so as to allow you to utilise the space fully, and to allow you to store bits and pieces of items which might have gotten lost otherwise. You can use this toolbox to store a variety of purpose – both professionally and personally.

Latch lock

The Taparia Compact Plastic Tool Box with Organizer is sturdy and long lasting, as it comes with metal rod hinges, allowing you to carry more load with absolute ease. The organizer section on the top is ideal for keeping small tools such as screws and bolts. It comes with a latch type lock system that helps to keep the box firmly sealed when not in use, and also makes it easy and convenient to carry around. Having this box ensures you’ve got all your tools in place.