Tool organizers for easy maintenance

A garage tool kit

A high grade 0.7mm thick metal made tool box with stainless steel riveting making it a very strong, study and durable structure. It has six layers of powder coating that prevents it from rusting, scratch and chemical resistance. This steel cantilever toolbox has been provided with five trays for tidy organization and easy access that can contain upto weight of 35kgs. The sleek surface makes it easy to clean with just a wipe with a damp cloth or sponge. If you are someone looking for tools organizer Plantex High Grade Metal Tool Box is a perfect product to be used in garages and sheds.

Leather roll up pouch

A full grain leather roll up pouch that is super soft, attractive and highly durable. It has ten pockets to neatly organize your tools distinctly to give you easy access. The pockets are verys sustainable and versatile. Their high utility value allows you to carry every kind of tool to carry in it may it be a long heavy spanner or a small comparatively lightweight screw. The compact and lightweight make of this tool organizer facilitates easy storage and portability. Tuzech Leather Roll Up Pouch - Leather is perfect pick for a contractor, carpenter, HVAC repairman, plumber, framer, electrician, student , Artist , Lawyer or cable & audio visual installer.

Lid with In-built LED

A tool box with large undivided storage space that allows you to keep things of all sizes at one place. This large storage is topped with a transparent tote tray which can contain small items so that they are not lost amidst the lower large tools. The lid is provided with one big LED lamp that gives every bright light and world on four AA batteries. PINK PARI (LABEL) Storage Tool Box is made of sturdy ABS plastic that makes it highly durable. If you are looking for a tool box for cars, this one is the best buy for you.

Ergonomic design tool box

This tool box is made from high quality transparent plastic that is strong, sturdy and durable. It is a large storage base with a removable tray that separates the base storage. It is provided with four small compartments specially made for keeping small items like nails, screws, bolts, etc for easy accessibility to them. This tool box efficiently organizes all the tools and has dimensions of 35.5cm in length x 18cm of width x 18.5cm in height. Harden Professional Reinforced Plastic Moulding Tool Box

Has a non-slip handle for easy portability and a secured lock.