Time To Show Your Strength And Agility With The Top Wrestling Singlets

Ready For The Fight

The ASICS Men’s Snap Down Wrestling Singlet is a one piece clothing item singlet. It blends fabrics to provide the wrestler with various characteristics, including comfort, flexibility and stretching ability in all their movements. The fabric reduces friction on the wrestling surface to avoid discomfort and rashes. What makes the material even better is that it is odor free and repels sweat accumulation to give a fresh feeling to the werstler. The designs on the fabric add to the style quotient. The stitching is flat locked to elongate the durability of the suit.

Always Nimble

Your wrestling costume must be able to keep up with your athletic ability and moves. Lycot Wrestling Costume (Singlet) for Men's & Women's (Reversible) does that and more, with it’s unique nylon compression fabric, incorporating a grip elastic that doesn’t create irritations. Because it’s reversible, the Lycot Wrestling singlet can be used for a longer time, before the wear even sets in. Once you get into this singlet, you will find your grappling become more effective in training and during matches.

Strong Within

The Wrestling Suit Men by USI brings together all the good qualities of a wrestling singlet into one great package. It ensures amateur wrestlers of all body types complete comfort and flexibility, by virtue of its irritation free flat lock seam, that ensures the nylon compression fabric stays in position, and the wearer always remains in control. The USI Wrestling Suit does a great job of providing your body the perfect sheath, while you wrestle your opponents during training and in matches.

A Warrior’s Armour

We all like more in less! And that’s exactly what you get with the Sport Sun Printed Indian Flag Blue Wrestling Costume. Apart from it’s eye-catching patriotic design on the outside, the singlet is made of quality fabric, to guarantee absolute comfort & flexibility to the wrestler. And like its wearer, the Sport Sun Printed Indian Flag Wrestling Costume is designed not to give up. It has a special breathable design, to allow for comfort during extended duels. All in all, this wrestling singlet will let you go to the limits of your ability in your quest for victory on the mat.