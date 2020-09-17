Thriller video games to keep you on the edge of your seats

Keeps you hooked

The Far Cry series is one of the best games out there. In Far Cry 3, you meet one of the game’s most notorious villains: Vaas Montenegro. You know what you have to here. You have a really cool aresenal of weapons at your disposal. Use them to take out adversaries, kill them in close combat with a sword or take them from afar with a gun. The choice is yours. The graphics on the game are so good. The island playground is as stunningly beautiful as it is diverse: Mountain ranges to swampy grasslands and white sandy beaches, it’s got everything. Every Far Cry fan will love it.

For the new generation

It’s not often that game studios come out with a collector’s edition of games with upgraded graphics compared to the originals. However Ubisoft has done just that with Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection. The three classic games in the series have been enhanced for the new generation of gamers. You can play them on greater hardware capabilities and processing power that bring the stories and immersion to life with enhanced graphics and post-processing techniques. You’ll fall in love with Assassin’s Creed all over again. Great for gamers who like stealth and secrecy.

Treasure hunter

Another fan favourite, Tomb Raider was the game that got most of the current 40-year olds hooked on to video games at the start of the century, and it is still going strong. In The Critically Acclaimed Action Adventure - Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the cross-hairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity. You know what the world’s most famous treasure hunter has to do. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the new 'Blood Ties' single player content, VR support, new Co-op play for Endurance mode and the 'Ultimate Survivor' difficulty mode for the main campaign. A perfect buy for the older gamer who loves treasure hunts.

For the Indian fan

Game developer Naught Dog outdoes itself as it launches Unchartered: The Lost Legacy, the first standalone adventure in Uncharted franchise history led by fan-favourite character, Chloe Frazer. The storyline involves Chloe recovering a fabled ancient Indian artifact that takes her deep into the Western Ghats mountain range. The game has breathtaking landscapes, and mesmerizing visuals and audio effects. It has PS4 PRO Enhanced support i.e. it runs at checkerboard 2160p @ 30 fps on a PS4 PRO. A good buy for Indian gamers.