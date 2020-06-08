THESE TOP RIDING GLOVES WILL GIVE YOUR ROAD ADVENTURE AN EXTRA EDGE

Quality In Your Hands

The Rynox shield pro gloves design is a fantastic combination of crash protection as well as airflow. The Shield pro gloves are made entirely using a soft full-grain leather construction added with mesh inserts makes optimally ventilated. There is an Eva foam padding for the palm and thumbs, adding a dual leather layer for extra protection. A comfort lining adds a smooth finish to the gloves. Rynox has added a TPU molded for protecting the knuckles along with a stretch panel below the knuckle for higher levels of comfort. The pre-shaped fingers and internal seams are printed with logos on the palms.

For Hands-On Riding

The Knox Hand Armor motorbike gloves are a perforated motorbike riding gloves for summer. The scaphoid protection system for the palm areas and BOA closure system for the wrist makes it a perfect fit. The safety guards are CE approved. Each glove is tested independently for the quality of material content, the size, flexibility of movement. It is well ventilated and made from tear and cut resistance material. The seam strength in crucial areas is high, providing increased levels of impact resistance. The knuckles are supported with honeycomb gel backed by memory foam. The sturdy outer shell can absorb sudden impacts.

The Road Beckons

It’s time to strap in for the long haul, with Probiker Synthetic Leather Motorcycle Gloves. The ergonomic design isn’t just made to fit your hand seamlessly, it’s also designed to provide the most convenient riding position, thanks to its pre-curved fingers. These gloves are water, dust and heat repellent, thereby providing consistent traction against the bike handles. The 3D breathable mesh fabric helps keep your hand well ventilated and sweat free on long rides. And when it comes to protection, the Probiker Synthetic Leather Motorcycle Gloves packs in shock absorbing foam, inside a protective hard shell.

Hand In Glove

Most petrolheads have used great accessories made by AutoKraftZ. Now, with the AutoKraftZ Bike Glove/Racing Gloves/Driving/Biking/Motorcycle Gloves, they are set to burnish their reputation further. It’s definitely one of the best pairs of riding gloves, with 3D breathable mesh fabric designed for total comfort. To make sure you are always in command of your ride, the AutoKraftZ riding gloves also come with a rubber block, to protect against sliding fingers. In addition, the Neoprene embossed design gives you a great grip of your throttle, so your control never slips. All of this, apart from being a rock solid design that will keep your hands unscathed in any eventuality.