These top oil-pastels will make your child more creative

The ideal mix

These oil pastels are rich, bright and intermixable colours. They are smooth as well as easy to apply. It is ideal for colour mixing, etching, shading and creating textured design. The pastels come in a plastic box and help to introduce kids to the artist in themselves. It contains 50 different shades and one colour scraping tool to cater to all their painting needs. This set can be used as a perfect gift for your close ones who have a knack for paintings. These colours can adhere easily to surfaces like textured paper, sketching paper or even smooth tinted paper. It is a great choice if you are looking for a complete range of oil pastels for your child.

High-coverage area

These oil-based pastel crayons offer wonderful opportunities of applying both extremely intense, strong colours and delicate pastel tones. Due to their high luminosity, the crayons are ideal for encaustic as well as various pastel and scraping techniques. They have a high coverage area with 10.5mm thick diameter. Depending on the desired artistic effect, you can use your finger to wipe them or blend them with a paintbrush and turpentine (or white spirit). It comes with 1 bonus scratch tool for techniques inside every pack. It is ideal for techniques like SC graffito, colour overlay, colour mixing, shading, highlighting and creating textured designs.

Jumbo pastels

These pastel colours are very bright and have a very smooth colour laydown. The scrapper tools that come along with the pack is a very effective tool for learning colouring techniques.It also has a high colouring coverage which is ideal for intermixing, shading, highlighting and texturing.

Normal oil pastels are about 8.5mm in diameter but these jumbo oil pastels are of about 11mm diameter each. It means they will last that much longer than your normal pastel and kids could draw to their heart’s content. The best thing is all of these oil pastels are long-lasting.

Leisure time well spent

These oil pastels are smooth, rich and have a deep colour. They adhere easily to surfaces like textured paper, sketching paper or even smooth tinted paper. They are ideal for painting and sketching, as well as experimenting with backgrounds. The box includes 25 bright colours and they can be easily washed away from your hands. Also to keep your child entertained it also includes an Art Activity with instructions on the back of the pack. If you are looking for rich shades, this is the right oil pastel.