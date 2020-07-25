These top mens sandals are wardrobe essential

Soles than can withstand pressure

These outdoor sandals come in synthetic leather which ensures durability. This pair is perfectly designed to match up with your stylish attitude and will become your favourite instantly. The soles have a high traction and can withstand high pressure. These soles will come through in both high and low temperature. As you go about your daily activities every day, it is the feet that bear the brunt. These sandals are smooth and make you feel comfortable. If you are looking for a pair of sandals that’s high on comfort, go for this one.

Move in style

These lightweight slippers have an easy to fit style. Great cushioning is being provided by the memory foam in the sole is made of PVC material. They are available in five exciting colours: black, blue, red, tan and white. There is a distinct white stitching all across the upper part of the sandals. They can be used for both indoors and outdoors. These sandals will appeal to those who want a pair to wear all throughout the day.

Steal the show

This pair has a very stylish criss-cross panel on top. It has a one-toe opening which is great and easy to use. The sandals are flexible enough to offer your feet that ease of movement. They are quite airy as sandals are expected to be. The sandals, available in a brown colour, provide a good grip. They are ideal for ethnic functions and events. In case, you want the right sandals to pair with your kurta for a wedding, go for this pair.

Panache for your feet

This pair is made with superior quality materials. These sandals are meant for long and continuous usage. And look fashionable and fabulous while doing so with the beautiful footwear. They are available in various sizes. These sandals are quite sober in look and come in two serious tones, black and brown. They can be teamed up with polo and jeans for a semi-formal event. They certainly will work well in casual occasions. The product matches effortless style and durability and are ideal for those seeking these qualities in their sandals.