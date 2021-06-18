Sleek and strong

This mangalsutra has 14-carat gold and comes with a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark. It is adorned with small star-like real diamonds studded adjacent to each other. This mangalsutra is sleek and petite with a single round of strong woven black beads that do not come in between your day-to-day chores. This is a strong mangalsutra and comes from a brand of popular jewelers. Go for this if you seek a complete product.

18-carat gold pendant

This mangalsutra comes in 18-carat yellow gold. The mangalsutra pendant comes with a complimentary gold-plated chain. It is packed in a beautiful tin box ensuring not only safety but also making it look glamorous. This piece can be worn every day to the office, casual lunch, or a romantic date. This is a handcrafted ornament mangalsutra made by master craftsmen who have been doing it for many generations. The gemstones used to create these jewelry pieces are sourced from across the globe to make sure you get a royal look. For precision and elegant finish, invest in this stylish piece.

A great gift

This mangalsutra is a part of the wedding collection. Ideal for your daughter or bride, this one will help your daughter step into her married life with a touch of elegance. It is made up of 18-carat white gold adorned with real diamonds cut in a round shape. For those who need a mangalsutra that is made up of white gold, this is the best choice to go for.

Studded with 27 rounds of diamond

The floral design of this mangalsutra pendant makes it unique. It is a combination of yellow gold and emerald. This mangalsutra is studded with 27 round natural diamonds that are hallmarked and has a Solitaire Gem Labs certificate. It is extremely durable. The floral design used in this mangalsutra signifies a blessed and auspicious married life for both the bride and the groom. If you are looking for a simple yet designer mangalsutra that is durable, this should be your choice.