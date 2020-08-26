These top lamps will elevate the decor of any room

For a dash of colour

This lamp is inspired by the centuries old mosaic art form with contemporary motifs using glass beads and crafts. It is a handmade table lamp with exquisite work. This mushroom shaped glass table lamp is made with hand cut pieces of high quality glass beads. It has a sturdy thermocol glass moulding. It will complement any table and bring a splash of beautiful colours in your daily life. The combination of colours in this product is magical. This is ideal for home decoration or as gifts for special occasions or during house warming parties. Buy this product if you want a unique mosaic design lamp for your home.

Black metal versatility

It is a sturdy metal base lamp with fabric shade providing a touch of class to your living space. The lamp is designed in traditional classic style. It is a beautiful and natural element to add to any room. The lamp casts a warm and soothing light, perfect for placing it on your nightstand or side table beside the sofa. The conical shade and beautiful black metal lamp is a great décor item. It also has an antique brass finish. The fabric shade is made of soft material. Go for this classy lamp if you want a versatile lamp for your bedroom.

Made of wood and alloy

This is a Nordic-style table lamp made of wood. It has a high-quality alloy lamp body with an anti-fading, anti-corrosion rust wood base. It comes with a green linen lampshade, made of delicate material. It is a lamp that is a classic example of fine workmanship. The unique style lamp is suitable to be put anywhere be it the work desk, living room or the bedroom. Though it is very simple in design, the product is durable and will last for a long time. It is absolutely easy to install it. This is the right choice if you want a versatile lamp to meet all your requirements.

Comes at a bargain price

This is a conical-shaped table lamp in mustard colour. It has an antique look to grace your living room and just oozes class. It has a classic brown colour and has a mix of metal and fabric. It flaunts an exciting design and makes for an appealing décor item for your home. This is a long lamp that can be also placed in a shorter table if one wants to. The best bit about the lamp is that it is a bargain buy for those looking for a quality product in a low price range. If you want an antique lamp, this should be your pick.