These top face packs will give you glowing skin

For radiant look

Powerful ingredients such as apricot oil and mulberry extract help in slowing down the skin ageing process. Additionally, the use of kokum butter and olive oil extract in this mask are known to provide the moisturising needed for your skin and keeps it soft and tender. It is dermatologically tested and free from sulfates, paraben, artificial preservatives, colour or fragrance. This face mask retains skin's moisture balance and removes sun tan. Keep it on for 15 mins, scrub and wash off with lukewarm water. For best results use twice a week. Those in search of a mask that can knock off years from one’s face, this is the one.

Goodness of fruits

Rich in essential vitamins, nutrients and natural skin brighteners, this luxurious de-pigmentation pack is blended with the juices of pineapple, tomato, lemon and papaya fruit to visibly lighten for a fairer, flawless look. With regular use, the skin reclaims its soft, smooth, youthful tone and texture. It is suitable for all skin types. Apply evenly over cleansed face and neck, leave on for some 20-odd minutes. Rinse with water or damp washcloth. Multani mitti in this cream helps cool the skin and gives you that bright glow on your face. Care for a good glow? This is for you.

Get a smooth feel

The use of black clay in the mask which is rich in minerals and silica helps brighten facial complexion. The mask absorbs excess oil from skin and refines pores and thus prevents pimples and clogged skin. It lightens and evens out the skin tone and effectively removes tan. The face pack's texture is smooth and spreads well. It is appropriately priced for the goodness it offers. Has a fresh muddy minty smell. For those in search of natural products, this one is an excellent pick.

Antibacterial mask

Suitable for oily skin, it works best for acne-prone skin. This face pack is soap-free and its herbal formulation cleans impurities and helps clear pimples. A natural blend of neem and turmeric bring together their antibacterial and antifungal properties to prevent the recurrence of acne over time. Turmeric has been used as an antiseptic for centuries. The herb also has strong anti-inflammatory properties which soothe your skin gently.

The multani mitti helps remove deep-rooted skin impurities. Get this face pack right away to get rid of acne.