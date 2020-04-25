These quick and easy recipes won’t take any time at all!

So we decided to make it all easy and fun for you. These are some recipes that need little to no cooking at all, some quick recipes that you can cook anytime for: a binge session on Netflix, while you’re working on something, while you read that book, or begin the workout. It’s quick and easy in any situation whatsoever. Here are some quick fix and healthy recipes for a salad, a sandwich and a smoothie that will quench your hunger pangs and keep you healthy, in no time at all.

1. Greek salad

Known as horiatiki, this traditional Greek salad is made with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, thinly sliced red onion, and feta. The easy dressing is a mixture of red wine vinegar, fresh lemon juice, dried oregano, and extra-virgin olive oil. Simply said, it's the best, especially considering this Mediterranean side dish only takes 15 minutes to prepare. A simple, healthy and yummy dish for anytime that doesn’t stress your stomach and keeps you healthy

Ingredients needed:

1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cucumber, thinly sliced into half moons

1 c. halved kalamata olives

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

3/4 c. crumbled feta

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

1 tsp. dried oregano

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

Preparation:

Make salad: In a large bowl, stir together tomatoes, cucumber, olives, and red onion. Gently fold in feta.

In a small bowl, make dressing: Combine vinegar, lemon juice, and oregano and season with salt and pepper. Slowly add olive oil, whisking to combine. Finally, drizzle dressing over salad.

There you have it. Greek Salad. Make it now and see how long it takes. Once you know how easy it is to make, you would get addicted, which is completely okay considering how amazingly healthy it is.

2. Chicken Salad Sandwich

Whether for lunch or supper, flavorful chicken salad sandwiches are always a hit. Serve the sandwiches for lunch and enjoy them with sliced tomatoes, chips, or a cup of soup or make them part of a sandwich supper with French fries and greek salad. You can use leftover chicken or a purchased rotisserie chicken. Or, bake or poach 2 or 3 boneless chicken breasts. Another simple, quick but delicious and healthy recipe will change everything about your day.

Ingredients Needed:

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

6 slices lemon

1 green apple, chopped

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2/3 c. mayonnaise

1/4 c. mustard

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Baguette, for serving (or your choice of bread)

Preparation:

In a large pot, arrange the chicken in a single layer. Place lemon slices on chicken and pour water over it, covering by at least an inch. Bring water to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until cooked through, 10 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes, then slice into 1" pieces.

In a large bowl, combine chicken, apple, onion, and celery.

In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, and vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve on a baguette with lettuce.

YUM! If this doesn’t provide a sudden boost of wholesome energy, we don’t know what will.

And for a perfect finale, we have for you.

3. Blood Orange Smoothie



Blood orange and banana smoothies are a win-win when it comes to body and soul. The pretty pop of color will keep moods high, and their vitamin C can help shorten the length of time you suffer from an inevitable cold. Blood oranges are closer to red than orange on the inside, and it’s those darker pigments that make them higher in antioxidants than regular oranges. Score!

Ingredients Needed:

4 blood orange juice

2 frozen bananas

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup ice

1-2 Tablespoons honey, to taste

Preparation:

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Pour into four glasses, and drink immediately.

Try these easy and healthy recipes to make you days and tummy healthy and energetic all day, everyday.

