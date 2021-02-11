These fanny packs make your hiking experience comfortable

Optimum dimensions

The GOTEO Waist Bag is ideal for all genders and age groups. It is made of nylon lycra thus making it sturdy. It weighs less than 100 grams and has an optimum dimension so as not to make it inconvenient for hikers and climbers. It is dust and water-resistant and comes with 3 compartments to hold all your essentials; your earphones, mobile phones, a bottle of water, cash, watch, keys, etc. It has a unique and slim design that would not feel like extra baggage on you. It is spacious enough to hold all your essentials so you don’t miss out on anything for your hiking experience.

The TASLAR Waist Bag is perfect for everyone. It is made of soft PU leather making it waterproof and easy to clean. It comprises 4 spacious compartments to hold your absolute essentials such as a phone, keys, wipes, wallet, charger, among others. The straps that hold the pack to the waist are sturdy enough to hold all your belongings without feeling like an added baggage on you. You can wear this one in any way you like: around your hip or your arm or over your shoulder. The design and build of the bag is extremely elegant and is suitable not only for hiking but for various other occasions as well and is a great gifting option too.

The xcluma Waist Pack is an outdoor must-have. It is ideal for all genders. It comes with 4 spacious zipped compartments to organize your essentials and valuables. The adjustable strap provided with this pack allows you to wear it whichever way you like. The build of this pack is extremely sturdy. It is water and dust resistant and can safely carry your belongings while keeping them handy. It is absolutely worth purchasing considering the fact that it is so affordable. It definitely satisfies your outdoor travel and fitness requirements. Really, you don’t have to look any further!

The Kleider Waist Travel Hiking Bag is made of extremely good quality nylon to endure rough usage during your travel and hiking. The quality is unbelievably high grade. The zips and pouches are extremely sturdy and durable. You can safely store your belongings such as your phone, cards, cash, accessories and they would be protected from any damage. The design of this pouch is minimal but spacious enough to carry all your essentials. The product comes with 3 compartments. It is dust and water-resistant and is ideal for those who are always traveling and going on adventures. You can carry this one whichever way you like and it would still be extremely convenient.