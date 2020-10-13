These are the best T-shirts for boys

Set of five T-shirts

This product includes five T-shirts, each of a different colour such as white, dark navy blue, red, yellow and charcoal black. Each T-shirt has a different design on it, making the set one of its kind. These T-shirts are a classic fit, smooth and comfortable. If you are looking for something affordable, for your little one, this set is one of the best.

Lion King for your little prince

If your kid is fond of wildlife and cartoons, this T-shirt might become his favourite. The short sleeved tee is made up of 70% cotton and 30% polyester. The polyester keeps the t-shirt wrinkle free, durable and light weight. The product is also made of cotton which keeps your child free of sweat. This T-shirt should be on your list when you are looking for a cartoon print option your child.

Fancy meets casual

A pack of four distinguished T-shirts for boys, this set includes three regular tees and one regular sleeve hoodie. These can be easily washed at home and suitable for machine wash. These will make movement comfortable for your boy and can be paired with shorts or jeans. Perfect for those aged between 7 and 10 years. There is quite the variety of colours in this pack with lemon, maroon, navy and off white. Made of soft durable cotton it is an ideal daily wear for kids. Great option for those who want an all-rounder tee for their kids.

Round neck

This product includes as many as five vibrant full sleeve T-shirts. All t-shirts are made of cotton are round neck and regular fit. It is a good choice if you have a son who is three to four years old. It is easy to wash and fits just right. The full sleeves protect the arms from mosquito and other insect bites making these a comfortable wear. Need a set of full-sleeved tees for your child? Why not invest in this product. Just hit the buy button.