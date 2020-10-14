These are the best projector for your home

Dedicated pen drive slot

Are looking for a high quality projector for a better video experience? If so this product might be for you. Easy to carry around this light weight product provides up to 200 inches of high definition native display. It easily connects with your smart wireless internet. It also has a slot for your pen drive. You can just download your presentation on your pen drive and play it directly on the projector. You will not have to carry around your laptop or any other gadget which will make your presentation hassle-free. In case you want to buy a projector that is lightweight, this may be your product.

Treat to eyes

The projector has a new generation LED source which offers better brightness and accurate colour, making your movie watching experience a treat to the eyes. The built-in speakers give you a theatre-like experience sitting at home. It has multiple ports that support HDMI, USB as well as SD cards. This projector that gives you a theatre like experience while sitting comfortably at home. Buyers who want to invest in a projector which is pocket-friendly should opt for this product.

Easy screen adjustment

This projector is ideal for the meeting and huddle rooms. This projector is a multi-functional, packed with features and the perfect choice to present true-to-life images. With stunning colour and white brightness of up to 3,300 lumens, it ensures crystal clear images. The intuitive home screen puts all commonly used functions together for easy selection. With the easy-to-use sliding horizontal keystone adjuster, screen corrections can be done quickly, easily and accurately, even in a limited space. This product should be on the top of your list if you want an all-rounder

HD quality

This projector is unique in its own way. It provides a full high definition display with accurate picture quality. It makes it convenient for the user to stream directly from mobile phones using Bluetooth. Special features such as wireless mirroring and Miracast keep this projector at the top of its game. If you are looking for a projector for the best quality picture, this is the one.