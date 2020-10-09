These are the best body lotions for a healthy skin

Easily absorbed by skin

This body lotion helps you replace the natural oils and replenish the lost moisture from your body. It helps to soften and brighten your skin for a noticeably fairer complexion as well. This product provides you added skin protection with SPF 30 UVA/UVB sunscreen. This lotion is easily absorbed by your body without leaving any greasy film and is suitable for all skin types. As soon as you apply this, you get a feeling of well-being and your skin feels soothed and smooth. This is the product to go for if you want sun protection from your body lotion.

Non-greasy formula

It is designed to penetrate the outermost layer of the skin to help heal dry skin for long periods of time, not just to provide temporary or superficial relief. The body lotion is formulated with glycerine. The microdroplets of vaseline jelly are effective in locking the moisturise in the skin. Its deep moisturizing formula provides a long-lasting effect. This non-greasy body lotion is meant for those who want a top grade moisturizer.

For complete protection

It has a rich and creamy formula with 2 times more almond oil that softens your dry skin. The lotion keeps the skin moisturized for up to 48 hours after a single application. It has Hydra IQ, which fosters new aquaporins – skin’s own hydration channels. Enriched with natural minerals and moisturizers, it works deep within the skin repairing dryness layer by layer and stimulating moisture production naturally. All-in-all, this is the ideal body lotion for all your skin needs.

Fragrance-free lotion

It is an everyday moisturiser for long-lasting effect. This fast-acting formula leaves skin smooth, soft and soothed. The lotion is designed to retain skin’s natural moisture barrier. Powerful natural ingredients such as macadamia nut oil and glycerin locks in skin moisture and protects the skin. The mild, non-irritating formula is also fragrance-free. For best results, use as part of your daily skincare regimen. Invest in this one to get the smoothest of skins.