Thermal wear – From toddler to boys

Body warmer for toddlers

This thermal upper wear by Neva is a full sleeves body warmer to protect you from cold weather. It is unisex and has comfortable fabric. The material is cotton. It comes in the colour grey. This can be worn by a toddler between the age of 18 to 24 months. It has a round neck, and it is lightweight and provides complete insulation.

T-shirt fit thermal

This Dixcy Scott’s thermal wear comes in a regular T-shirt fit. It is made up of comfortable material and is in various sizes. The garment is available in three different colours, namely grey melange, charcoal melange and Off white. Its heat guard mechanism keeps moisture away to keep you warm. It has Anti-odour technology which keeps perspiration at bay. It has a deep neck design so you can wear it under any outfit.

Plain Cotton thermal top

This thermal top wear by Rupa Thermocot is a 70% cotton thermal and 30% polyester material. It is full sleeves and have clutches at the end so as to prevent wind. The thermal wear is available in three colours, namely grey, brown and blue. It is available I variety of sizes to select from. It is thick in nature and is a great choice to keep the cold out.

Boy’s Thermal top

This thermal top wear by Jockey is a slim fit thermal which comes in variety of sizes. It is available for boys from the age of three to the age of 12. It is made up of super combed cotton rich fabric. It has long sleeves for warmth. For a better comfort on the arms we have elastase bottom cuffs which give 'no sag' grip. It has good coverage at chest and neck to seal body warmth. It is slim fit so that it is appropriate to wear it under any t-shirt or shirt.