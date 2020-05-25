The prettiest nail polishes for your nails can tell a story

For nails that shine all day

A lacquer that is free from toxic chemicals and providing a smooth gel-based finish. The DeBelle nail polish has a long lasting wear while the seaweed extracts add that natural glow to your nails being filled with healthy minerals. While this nail paint comes in varying shades, the DeBelle gel nail polishes can also be used for varied nail-art forms such as water marbling, stamping etc.

So if it is about painting your nails or creating some cool nail art, the DeBelle Gel Lacquer is your go-to product this season to showcase those beautiful and bright nails.

A finish your nails deserve

The name Lakme is synonymous with glossy nail colours. This gloss nail color range dries quickly and gives long lasting color to get through your 9 to 5 job without chipping off. The Lakme range is available in 19 different colours to give you the good kind of headache in terms of which colour to choose.

A single coat gives your nails that much needed look while adding a top coat provides a glossy shine to your nails. The long-lasting colour strengthens your nails and the gloss makes you stand out even in a huge crowd. So when it comes to going 9 to 5, the Lakme Primer is your ally of choice.

A great nail product from a fantastic brand

The L’Oreal Paris nail paint is made of a blend of precious oils and intense colour pigments, for sophisticated, powerful colours. The highlight here is a patented flexi brush which is basically a wide fan shaped brush with over 400 bristles. This allows for a precise and quick application to the nail and its drip resistant nature helps in achieving that perfect finish.

It is available in various color options while a single stroke of that brush is more than enough to get that colour embossed on your fingernails. So ladies, what are you waiting for? Now all that is left is to reach out for this and paint, and we are sure this will make you feel like a star.

Lots of great colours for your nails

Nail fashion cannot be understated and Fashion Bar’s nail polish combo is the kind of fashion that your nails require. The nail polish gel provides that shiny and trendy look while giving a long-lasting look that can last upto a week. The color lock technology with rapid drying feature of these nail paints never allows that shiny color to chip off your fingernails.

A single order of this combo consists of a pack of 12 different gel-based colors that one is spoilt for choice. So what are you waiting for? These 12 nail colors are what you need to show-off that new nail art.