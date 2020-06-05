The most effective hand sanitizers you need to buy right now!

Bacteria killing hand sanitizer that’s balanced with herbal extracts

Unlike the myriad other hand sanitizers that are available, Himalaya’s herbal solution contains extracts like Coriander, Lime and Neem that makes it an effective alcohol based hand sanitizer to kill germs, fungus and bacteria while leaving you the citrusy notes of Orange. This hand hygiene formula with Coriander’s potent antimicrobial properties and the active ingredient of Neem which acts as an antibacterial and antiviral kills 99.9% of germs. This first of its kind option, with skin-friendly ingredients and alcohol concentration delivers total hand hygiene.

Power packed with on-the-go germ protection that doesn’t dry out skin

Mediker brought the power of its household name to a product that households can trust. This hand sanitizer with 70% alcohol formula is a highly potent choice for effective germ protection. Its non-sticky gel formulation is designed to not dry out hands leaving the skin soft. This sanitizer skips other ingredients and oils in favor of efficiency and absolutely delivers on the promise of on-the-go germ protection at home, at work, during your commute and even in playgrounds. So use this for a hand sanitizer with serious germ and virus killing power.

Don’t leave home without this travel sized pick

This hand sanitizer may be pocket sized but it packs a powerful punch. Formulated to boost your skin’s self defense against germs, this is the perfect choice to add your bag for daily use. Formulated with Vitamin E and natural moisturizers, this hand sanitizer eliminates 99.9% germs while leaving your hands soft and fresh. Protection against germs is made so easy with this antibacterial solution that eliminates all bacteria and comes in a convenient easy to carry bottle. Don’t give this trusted brand a miss.

