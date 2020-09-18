The coziest double comforters for couples

Reversible comforter

The two main things that every comforter should provide you are comfort and warmth. They have to be the primary factors while considering a purchase. The Classy 'N' Cozy Comforters (Cotton Generation 200 GSM Microfiber) meets both these criteria. Apart from the great design, it is a soft, cozy and lightweight comforter which has hypoallergenic filling to protect you against allergens as you sleep. This means that it acts as a deterrent for bed bugs and dust mites, ensuring that it is safe for asthma patients. It gives good value for money and looks premium. Good buy for people who suffer from allergies.

Good design

The Cloth Fusion Pacifier 2nd Generation 200GSM Microfiber Reversible AC Comforter is designed for year-round use. This looks great on a double bed and it doesn’t look out of place in the living room if you want to curl up on the sofa to watch a movie. It’s ideal for everyday use and comes with a 100% Microfiber shell along with 200GSM microfiber filling inside. It is reversible which means just flipping it over changes the décor of the room in a second. Both sides come with a diamond-style pattern of stitching, which apart from offering a beautiful design also helps to keep the filling dispersed properly. Good buy for people who use their comforters in all rooms.

Great for light sleepers

Wood White has gone all out focussing on comfort and luxury on The Wood White Brand Reversible Cotton Blend Lightweight AC Double Comforter. It has pitched up the weight density in the comforter that makes the comforter lighweight but doesn’t compromise on the warmth and snugness. As a result you have a lightweight cover instead of a heavy one. The brand loves cotton and it shows. THe fabric is so soft to touch and enhances sleep patterns. The fabric is sweat proof and the fibre has been insulated in such a way that the warmness permeates every corner of the comforter. It is a must buy for the light sleeper.

Good for cold climates

This comforter from Clasiko is an Indian-style razai that has been adapted to a comforter. It is perfect for cold weather and chilly winters as well as AC rooms. The GSM rating for this comforter is 300 which is higher than most out there. It is a warm option for people who live in cold climates. This is a king-size comforter that can cover two adults and a child which will make bedtime very cozy. It is made of three layers of micro cotton, which is also hypoallergenic and guarantees no bubbling. It prevents the buildup of allergens inside it, which makes it a safe choice for sensitive skin people. Great for people living in cold climates.