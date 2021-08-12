Attractive and durable

This compact case has plenty of space and features double zippers that allow easy access to the contents inside. Waterproof and dust-resistant, this case is durable and strong, making it perfect for kids to use. Being a hardtop case, it can easily withstand a few bumps and drops through the day. The cute pink and purple design with a unicorn at its centre makes it especially attractive to little ones. So if you’re looking for a durable case for your little one, add this to your cart.

Spacious and easy to use

This vibrant and eye-catching case will make your little one the envy of the entire class. It features an adorable embossed unicorn design and multiple compartments that are perfect for a range of stationery. The heart-shaped pull-tabs on the zippers are wide and easy to use so that they can have their supplies out in a flash. Thanks to its vibrant colours, practical design, and premium quality, this case makes for the perfect gift. Available at a reasonable price, we find this pencil case offers excellent value. Buy this set to help your little one stay organised.

Big enough to fit all your writing implements

This single zipper case is a jumbo design that can fit all your supplies. Unfortunately, it’s pretty standard for pens and markers to leak into your pencil case, especially if the caps are loose or missing. Luckily, you can throw this in the washing machine every once in a while, and it’ll come out looking good as new. These features make it an excellent option for kids. And thanks to the fun design, it also makes a great back to school gift idea.

Thoughtfully designed and chic

This chic blue and white canvas case looks good and offers plenty of functional value. Thanks to the large size, you can even fit other oversized pieces like a calculator or pair of scissors in the base compartment. The zipper section in the lid is perfect for smaller items like erasers, while the top fold-over compartment is super handy for your most-used pens. Keep them organised there to grab them when needed quickly. This case is a great option even if you’re an office-goer or college student that prefers a stationary holder with a minimalistic design but plenty of room for supplies.