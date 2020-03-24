The Best travel-safe RFID wallets you can get

WildHorn RFID Protected 100% Genuine Leather Wallet for Men

This classic black wallet is great for all your travels and allows you to walk through crowded malls, shopping areas and city squares worry-free. Capable of blocking all signals within the 13-14MHz range, we’ve found it easy to slip it into a bag or pocket and forget about it. We’ve been looking for a wallet that could accommodate our multitude of cards and carry a wad of notes without looking chunky. This wallet seems to do this effortlessly. We’re the happiest to say that our search for a convenient card holder wallet has come to an end. Besides, the supple, high-quality leather only promises to get better with age.

Le Craf RFID genuine Leather Credit Card holder for Men/Women

This genuine leather wallet deploys the most secure RFID technology and unique military-grade proprietary blocking material to protect your cards from unknown scans. Now you can keep data safe from savvy electronic thieves wherever you travel. While it is missing a coin pocket, the card slots are well made and fit a number of cards like driving licenses and ATM cards quite snugly. The next time you are looking for that perfect gift for your minimalist loved one for a birthday, anniversary, graduation day or father's day, look no further than this one. Each wallet even comes wrapped in beautiful packaging that will stun and impress anyone who receives it.

Hornbull Men's Themes Genuine Leather RFID Wallet

Advanced RFID SECURE Technology means each of these wallets is designed with a unique metal composite, engineered specifically to block 13.5 MHz or higher RFID signals. This means you can protect your valuable information from unauthorized scans by making this one little wallet upgrade.The detailed stitching on this soft grain leather wallet gives this wallet a premium feel while the six built-in card slots are sufficient for most cards you’ll need everyday. A secure zippered section is a nice addition to keep pesky coins in one place. Better yet, the easy return policy means that if you are unsatisfied with your wallet, you can return it within 15 days for a full refund.

Urban Forest Stag RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Men

This bi-fold wallet with a single flap feature is fully equipped with six card slots, a clear sleeve for your driving license and a sealable coin pocket. Compact, yet generously designed we found this wallet fits into most pockets and purses with ease. The contrast coloured neon stripe makes it stand out in a sea of plain black wallets and earned quite a few compliments. Contemporary and durable, we’re almost surprised as to how well this little wallet stands up to scrutiny. We’ll bet the fact that the leather is hand selected by experts plays a big role in this area. For all you organisational mavericks, this is the only wallet you need to keep your daily essentials like bills, receipts, cash and cards organised neatly.

