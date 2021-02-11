The best thermal innerwear for children

Warm and happy

This set of top and bottom is made from a layer of polyfill pressed between layers of combed cotton. The fabric is soft and designed with a heat guard construction so that your child's natural body heat stays close to the skin. With full-length sleeves and a round neck with clasps on the shoulder, they're easy to put on and offer adequate coverage against the cold. They also feature a ribbed cuff which ensures that the fabric doesn't ride up the limbs.

Winter ready

The moisture-wicking fabric made from a layer of polyfill under high-quality cotton is snug enough to stay put and insulate body heat. This set of top and pant is stitched with state-of-the-art technology and is available in a variety of sizes. We especially love how it retains its shape after several washes, making it the perfect innerwear to put on under a school uniform. UCare thermals are also lightweight, comfortable and soft so they don't feel bulky under your clothes.

Snuggle close

Your little one will stay perfectly warm in this lovely dark grey set of thermal inner-wear. The set (trousers and top) fits perfectly to the body, has a stretchy but comfortable elastic waist and sports a ribbed pattern that prevents the sleeves and leg from riding up. This is a perfect pair for active children and infants who love to explore. It's a durable piece that will withstand every ounce of winter fun – but without the risks of catching a cold. It comes with a super cute beanie too!

Durable and Lightweight

This comfortable round necked top and matching trousers are made to be comfortable, soft and warm. Using a quilting method, polyfill is sandwiched between cotton. The fit is snug and the set is available in both light and dark colours which makes it suitable for wearing under a variety of outerwear. Further, the fabric is moisture-wicking so even as the day gets warm, your little one will still stay comfortable and active. We recommend looking at the size chart carefully to find the perfect fit for your child.