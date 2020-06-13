THE BEST TENNIS BALLS FOR BEGINNERS

Your Perfect Practice Partner

If you are a beginner the process of choosing a tennis ball might be overwhelming and rather confusing since there are a lot of variants in the market. The Wilson US Open Tennis Ball, Pack of 3 is well known for its optimal performance and durability on hard courts. This tennis ball can also be used on clay, indoor and grass court surfaces and is approved by the ITF and USTA for competitive play. This has been the official ball of the U.S. open since 1978 and comes in a can with 3 tennis balls.

The Baseline Of Performance

Tennis balls continue to be one of the most sought-after products. Tennis is the fourth most popular sport in the world and over 70,000 balls are used in just a single ATP tournament. The S.stock White Tennis Ball Light Weight brings the best of those qualities in one alluring package. This tennis ball is made out of cotton cloth providing it with a true bounce. All balls are passed through a quality check and this pack contains 12 balls. Similar to most tennis balls, this has a rubber inner coating but is still lightweight and made out of premium quality. This ball is a hit with amateurs and professionals alike.

For The Perfect Shot

The Yonex Tour Tennis ball is one of the most durable tennis balls available. Available in packs of 3, these tennis balls are approved by the International Tennis Federation. What makes this ball so good in game and practice conditions is the fact that it’s made out of woven felt, making this ball supremely durable on all surfaces. Just to make them even more consistent and predictable, the ball is pressurized. This ensures it doesn’t ever lose its shape and makes your game fun and exciting.

The Ace Up Your Sleeve

With ISW Woolen Tennis Balls, players will develop an enhanced feel for the game, and develop shots that move smoothly. After all, these balls are designed to be an absolute breeze to use, whether during matches or practice sessions. The woolen outer shell allows players to hone their shot making skills, by providing consistent response and bounce each time. This ball has the size to sit perfectly in your hand, as you fine tune your service form and action. Besides being light and easy to use, the ISW Woolen Tennis Balls is also incredibly durable, with the toughness to last for many rallies on many surfaces.