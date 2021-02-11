The best swimwear for men

The whole package

With this purchase, you get a swimsuit, a pair of swimming goggles, a swim cap, nose clip and earplugs all bundled under one price point. The goggles which seal your eyes perfectly have high-quality lenses that offer protection from UV rays. They also come with an anti-fog coating which ensures 100 per cent visibility during underwater laps. The swim cap is flexible and fits the head perfectly. Since its made from high-quality silicone, it's durable and stays put during your swim.

Multi-purpose

These swimming trunks are made from a sweat absorbing spandex-polyester blend. They sport a soft, elastic waist with an adjustable drawstring closure. These trunks aren’t just meant for the water. Use them under gym shorts or as cycling shorts too. The shorts are designed to fit most Indian body types and are quite comfortable. They’ll optimize your workout or swim by giving you a good range of motion. The contrast band along the sides add a unique pop of colour.

High-Quality fabric

The fit of these swimming trunks by Never Lose is the best thing about them. Designed for most Indian body shapes, the fabric has plenty of stretch, allows for a full range of motion in the water and doesn’t get weighed down with water. These trunks also have UV blocking technology built into the fabric. They are quick-drying and have a non-abrasive texture that is easy to put on and take off. The superior quality of the fabric makes this a pair that will stand the test of time.

Comprehensive swim kit

This swimming kit contains a pair of trunks, a swim cap, a pair of goggles, a nose clip and a pair of earplugs. These products all work in tandem to make sure you make the most of your time in the pool. The swim accessories are made from high-quality silicone so that they have a long shelf life and don’t sustain damage. The goggles come with an adjustable strap that ensures that they stay put when you’re underwater, protecting your eyes from the chlorine.