The best spin mops for perfectly clean floors.

For the best mop that uses the least energy

We can’t talk big enough about this fantastic spin mop which comes with a microfiber mop head that absorbs up to 3x more liquid than a cotton mop, an auto fold plastic handle with 360 degree rotation for fast and deep cleaning; and bigger wheels on the bucket which makes moving the mop super easy. This environmentally friendly mop is also lint free, covers large surface areas and can even be maneuvered easily on uneven surfaces. With an easy drainage system, an extendable mop handle and a dual bucket to rinse and dry the mop, this spin mop model literally works for you.

Effective cleaning at an affordable price

Designed with microfiber technology that helps you to lift and trap dirt easily and a 360 degree telescopic handle that allows you to get into those pesky nooks and crannies with ease. The detachable handle also allows you to adjust the mop height for personal convenience. This model is also designed with a dual bucket for easy wringing and rinsing; and extra mop head refill so that you don’t have to worry about purchasing a new one anytime soon. This sturdy product is a definite buy that won’t put you out of pocket.

The ideal mop for cleaning all surfaces

Designed with a super absorbent mop with a handle that can be adjusted from 45 to 180 degrees and lets you comfortably clean all surfaces. This dual action mop that can be used on wet and dry surfaces with ease has a longer and sturdier handle with a puller that allows you to pull the bucket with ease as you go. The handle also has an adjustable pole and telescopic lock, an easy drainage system with just a cap; all this combined with the 360 degree mop head ensures this model is at the top of the selections. This is a must have cleaning tool that cleans nearly everything from marble, to walls, wood and even glass.

Pick up dust and dirt from your floors easier and quicker

This model is a very durable and sturdy spin mop which comes with very attractive features like two mop sets, a bucket with wheels for ease of transport, an extendable handle and a puller handle that maximizes easy cleaning. With a superior spin system technology that works to dry your mop head faster, this facilitates a quicker mop up period. And with great absorbing microfiber mop heads have come with a pivoting head to make cleaning more convenient and an ergonomically designed handle that gives you a firm grip