The best shampoos to give you stronger, shinier hair

Get smooth and shiny hair

Natural ingredients are the best, especially if you have a sensitive scalp. Apple cider vinegar encourages healthy hair growth, helps hair retain more moisture and prevents split ends. This shampoo restores shine and smoothness to the hair. Made with natural apple cider vinegar, it is enhanced with pure apple extracts that also adds sweet smell to it. This shampoo gently clears up all buildups to let your scalp breathe free and leaves your hair naturally smooth and shiny. To use, one has to pour a generous dollop on the palm and massage well into soaking wet hair and scalp using fingertips. After working up a rich lather, rinse thoroughly. Enjoy the great feel of your hair after every wash.

The way to stop further hair fall

A lot of us face hair fall issues due to our lifestyle and pollution around us. In such cases, one needs to use products that add keratin to the locks and makes them stronger. This shampoo, with onion oil and plant keratin, protects the hair from further damage. The onion in it nourishes hair follicles and restores lost nutrients to the scalp. Gentle surfactants cleanse hair and scalp without stripping. The keratin present in this shampoo prevents damage and dryness and the hair remains soft and smooth for a long duration.

This product is perfect to boost hair growth

Feel like you are losing hair and want to act fast before a bald patch arrives? It is pertinent that you use products that facilitate hair growth. This nourishing shampoo, which is a blend of kelp, proteins, peppermint oil and mint leaf extract, gently cleanses hair and invigorates the scalp for fresh growth and healthier shine. This works wonders for your hair growth, and also adds to the lustre of your hair, making it shinier and smoother at the same time. Go for it without any hesitation!

Say goodbye to damaged hair

Being exposed to harsh weather conditions, dust and dirt make our hair become unmanageable and damaged. This shampoo eliminates dryness in just one wash. It has been created combining six different oils that provide complete nourishment to your hair from root to tip, making them soft, shiny, thick, strong and smooth. These oils are argan, almond, jojoba, olive, coconut and camelina that stimulate hair growth. The shampoo gets deep into the scalp giving utmost nourishment and care that is suitable for all hair types.