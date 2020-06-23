The best sewing machines for your tailoring needs

Comes with 14 stitch functions

Give wings to your creativity with this high functioning sewing machine. Created with Japanese technology, this automatic machine can help customize as many as 14 different stitch functions. The compact machine is highly portable and comes with a handle for easy transportation. You do not have to worry about harming your eyes while sewing as the machine has an in built sewing light. It has an auto trip bobbin winder, a four step buttonhole function, and a free arm section for circular stitching. The sewing machine is what you need for different kinds of stitching functions.

Best to start your sewing experience with

No matter at what stage of sewing expertise you stand, this machine will serve you the best. It is easy to use by beginners, or people sewing as a hobby, or an expert. The good quality machine comes with a heavy duty metal frame for long shelf life and durability. It is ideal for beginners who are about to unleash creativity as it has a plethora of automatic features that can help them. These features will also work out for experts to save precious time. The machine has 8 built-in stitches and you can make a button hole automatically in four easy steps. You don’t need to be a pro to use it, this is meant for just about anyone.

Comes with automatic thread rewind

The compact and stylish sewing machine is ideal for home use. It is easy to carry and offers the option of forward and reverse sewing. Transparent plate is included in the sewing machine so that the needle remains behind a barrier and you do not hurt yourself by accidentally touching it. This will also make it safe with children in the house. It can work by means of four AA batteries which have not been included with the machine. The worry about storage space for the sewing machine will vanish because it can be kept in the smallest of spaces.

Stitch with double lines and double needles

The lightweight machine has a foot control so that operating it becomes easier. It is great for quick mending, hemming. There are 5 built-in patterns and an adjustable stitch length design so that you can sew at three different stitch lengths. It has an LED light and a transparent plate to secure the needle. This machine is ideal for small stitching work at home.