The best sarees for any occasion

Go light and breezy with this piece

The six yard cloth will accentuate your look for any occasion – be it a formal meet or a farewell evening. This saree is bound to feel very soft and light on the skin as it is made up of synthetic cotton. Also, the material comes in for a minimal cost. It is low maintenance as it can be washed with hands. There are over 10 different colour variants to suit your taste. Get ready to steal the spotlight in this light and breezy saree. Another plus is that the saree comes with a blouse piece.

Get a personal touch with the zari works

Get marvelous zari work woven on the cotton silk saree within an affordable range. Easy to carry, the material makes it light and breathable. If you have a party in mind, choose this saree to absolutely win the stage with grace. The sober design on the saree makes it an eye catcher. The blouse given with the saree is unstitched and can be altered and cut as per the requirements of the customer. Just by the regular spell of dry cleaning, the saree will stay bright as new for a long time.

Dazzle in this saree with special embroidery work

Carry this Georgette saree in style! Made for the classy evenings, the embroidery work on the cloth will definitely be a head turner! The Georgette work is paired with net ruffle design in order to give a party vibe to the attire. Keep the saree in your possession for a long time by only dry cleaning it. The blouse is unstiched and can be customized accordingly for the ethereal look.

Frill designs on this lycra fabric will grab eyeballs

The maroon saree is a total hit. While it can make you the diva at office or family parties, the saree requires only minimum care. The material used is lycra fabric, which is very easy to wash. It can be washed by hands and does not require machine wash. Its latest intricate design is what makes it so special. Along with the equal spaced frill on the edges, the saree comes with plastic mirror work as well as lace on the shoulder. You also get a beautiful blouse piece along with the soft finished saree. Stitch up the blouse piece as you wish or match the saree with any other contrasting blouse.