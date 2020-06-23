The best rice you can get for your family

Delight for fitness freaks

One of the biggest reasons why those who are trying to build a desired physique quit eating rice is because of the gluten content. But, this product has your concern taken care of, so while you hit the gym you can still fall back on a comforting hot bowl of rice. The product has minimal sugar, fat and cholesterol so that you don’t need to think twice before devouring it. The aromatic long grains are appealing to the eyes and are lip smacking in taste. Further, this rice also claims to be easy to digest.

Firm, fluffy and delicious

The product is as good as the raw material that is used in its making. While this particular rice is in the field it gets nourishment from the snow-fed rivers of the great Himalayas, as a result it is more organic and hence healthier. The grains of this rice are firm, fluffy and do not break easily while stirring. What comes as a plus point with this product is its two years long shelf life, which basically means that you do not have to worry too much about its expiry date and can easily store it for the longer run.

Useful for both Indian and continental dishes

Extra-long and non-sticky rice is a delight for all food lovers. This quality of the rice enhances the flavour. One of the major qualities of this product is that it can be used in both Indian and Western dishes. You can make an equally delicious pulao and risotto out of it. This trait of the rice will also help you in channeling your inner chef as you enjoy the comfort in something as basic as rice.

Hygienic packing is a bonus

The aromatic basmati rice is harvested in the Indo-Gangetic plains at the foothills of the Himalayas. This rice undergoes stringent and rigorous laboratory tests in order to meet FSSAI food safety standards. The long grains are processed and graded for better taste. The hygienic packing process ensures longevity. Hygiene is the key to your health and with that taken care of there are not a lot of things that you would need to worry about. So, go enjoy a great meal with this top quality rice!