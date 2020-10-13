The best of handheld massagers

Sports massager

This massager comes with 28 vibration modes and 8 intense speeds. It is water resistant, compact in addition to being quiet and with a soft bendable silicone head. It is an affordable massager providing professional grade massaging at home. This handheld electric massager allows you to perform the process yourself, just by turning it on. It relaxes tense muscles and recovers the body injuries by decreasing stiffness quickly. Additionally, a regular user of it on feet, legs, neck, back and shoulders etc also stimulates the secretion of natural lubricants in the joints and keeps the body fit and active for a long time. If you are looking for a professional sports massager, this is the ideal choice for you.

Easy to handle

This is a full body electric atom massager for pain relief and muscle relaxation. It is effective for pain relief and increasing blood circulation. It comes with a variable speed knob with high torque motor for deep massage in different intensity. It has three changeable heads that gives deep tissue soothing massage. The motor is made of pure copper for high energy efficiency, superior performance and enhanced motor life. This means you need not worry about this device going for a repair anytime soon. Get this product if you need a massager with a longer life and stronger motor.

Unique massage heads

Relax your aching muscles and while you relax, target those excess fat pockets with this massager to improve stamina. With 4 unique massage heads, each targeting different strain prone areas, the massager delivers a customized massage experience. It is suitable for usage on waist, neck, shoulder, arm, hips, thighs, buttocks, calf and feet. It is designed with premium quality, skin-friendly ABS plastic and TPR material for durability and strength, also heat resistant. The massager also has a non-slip, firmly gripped handle that accommodates all hand sizes for easy movement to those hard-to-reach muscles. If you want a handheld massager at a reasonable pocket-friendly price, this could be your pick.

Very little noise

The massager is equipped with four different shapes of massage heads to help users relax different body parts. It adopts high-quality motor and has super heat-dissipating function. The high-precision mould makes the machine head and the body tightly connected. The smooth sliding can effectively reduce the noise during operation with a silent massage. It is equipped with a 2000mAh high-quality lithium battery, which can work for 3 hours after each charge, and can be quickly charged. The headband massager is a good tool to lengthen the recovery after exercise. With all these features this is a top performer.