The best natural hair oils to transform your locks

The answer to your hair fall problems!

With the power of Onion oil and breakthrough ingredient Redensyl, Mamaearth’s oil is the answer to your hair fall problem. Packed with nature’s goodness it invigorates and nourishes the scalp to promote faster hair growth and boost hair intensity. And if that wasn’t enough, with plant oils of Almond & Bhringraj, this hair oil adds strength and shine to make hair strong from the root to tip. Mamaearth excels at naturally formulating effective products that contain no parabens, sulphates and other harmful ingredients. And if you’re not already sold on this product, not only are all their products dermatologically tested but are also hypoallergenic. Don’t think twice, go ahead and try this out.

Say goodbye to those grey hairs!

When your hair has been damaged from pollution, blow-drying, straightening, and chemicals, you need the King of Hair. Bringing the power packed properties of Bringraj to not only reduce hair fall but rejuvenate your damaged hair. This intensive action hair oil treats your hair damage right from the scalp to the ends of your hair. This ayurvedic medicine works to restore the natural texture of your hair and adds volume and shine. And for those looking for help with graying locks, look no further; with the added benefits of Amla you can slow down premature graying and this natural therapy penetrates deep into your scalp to improve hair color. Highly recommended!

Repair damage hair in a single application

The pioneer brand in hair care, this offering from Parachute is definitely value for money. Boasting a potent combination of soothing Aloe Vera and the richness of Coconut, this oil is the ultimate for all hair types. The miracle of coconut oil nourishes your scalp and even penetrates the hair cuticles to create a favorable environment that promotes hair growth. Bringing together the power of aloe vera which works to condition hair to leave it smooth and shiny, the versatility of this oil is not to be forgotten as you can even use it to control frizz and split ends. So get control of your hair at a great price with this product.

Get thicker and healthier hair for a new you!

An age old beauty treatment, castor oil is sought after for a multitude of reasons and healthy hair is right at the top. Castor oil traps moisture and seals it in the hair strands to fortify it against drying out. Enriched with antioxidants and essential amino acid ricinoleic, this cold pressed oil softens and nourishes hair in the most natural process. And if thin hair troubles you, the Vitamin E and fatty acids in this oil ensure strong hair strands, encourages hair growth and prevents excessive hair loss. So don’t wait another minute to get your hands on this oil for the ultimate hair health.