Whether you’re looking to ease the discomfort of a blocked nose or looking for a way to cleanse your face of blackheads, the best multi purpose steamers today come with various attachments and modes that help you get the job done.

Ideal for clearing nasal passages

Easy to use and equipped with a rapid heating element, this steamer produces a fine and even mist of steam that covers your entire face. The negatively charged steam particles produced are 4000 times smaller than normal steam giving you fast and effective relief from breathing difficulties caused by allergies and sinusitis. If you have young ones at home, you will appreciate the safety of the steam outlet that ensures it does not spray out any hot water droplets. Maintaining hygiene is easy as the steamer also comes equipped with a UV light sterilizer so that the steam is free from germs. For consistent and quick results, we recommend buying this steamer.

Perfect steamer for home use

Producing strong steam, this fantastic steamer can help you cleanse your skin and breathe easier. Combining the functions of a facial steamer, towel warmer, and room humidifier, this device is an ideal purchase for any household. A feature we love is that you can use this steamer continuously for up to 15 minutes, thanks to the inbuilt 200ml water tank. With a simple dial on the front, you can choose from the three operating modes, and you’ll find using the steamer effortlessly. If you’re looking for a powerful 3-in-1 steamer to use at home, pick this one.

Best for all ages

This handy steamer features two heating modes and an external dial that even senior citizens will find easy to use. Its impressive safety features include auto shut-off and a special insulated heating chamber that keeps the steamer cool to the touch while using it. In the box, you get a full face mask and a reversible nasal mask designed to cover the nose and mouth and promote better steam inhalation. While it provides relief from cold and congestion symptoms by loosening mucus, you can also use it to get cleaner skin from deep within the pores. If you’re looking for a simple steamer with fantastic safety features, this is a great choice.

Simple and durable

Ideal for use for facial treatments, relief from breathing problems due to a stuffy nose, or even for aromatherapy, this vaporizer is affordable and easy to use. The vaporizer's main unit features water level markings that help you fill the optimum amount of water and prevent spills. After filling the water, plugin, and you’re good to go. This hassle-free device produces ample steam quickly after switching on the power. Manufactured from durable plastic, you won’t have to worry about its quality. The package also includes three attachments for steam vaporization, a facial sauna, and steam inhalation, along with the main steamer device. For an effortless steamer at a pocket-friendly price, choose this one.