The best lip balms for great lips

Lots of shades to choose from

Irrespective of the time of the year or the weather, now you can get soft lips all day with all new Lakme lip love. With its new super moisturizing formula this chap stick comes in a convenient and vibrant pack that you can slip into your bag or pocket with ease. Giving you 22 hours of intense moisture so you can say goodbye to dry blistering lips, it even has SPF 15 to protect your lips from harmful sunlight. Tinted to suit any kind of skin, choose from five vibrant solid shades - Cherry, Strawberry, Caramel, Mango, Apricot. Be bold and try the colour changing insta pink or the colourless Pure for some easy moisture all day long.

Say hello to soft and healthy lips!

The Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturizer SPF 15, as the name suggests, comes enriched with SPF 15 to ensure that your lips are always protected from the sun. be it any weather it helps you keep dry and chapped skin at bay. This lip balm is great as not only does it protect your lips, but it also helps keep the lip skin rejuvenated, healthy, and soft. Apply it and forget since it doesn't feel waxy at all. It comes completely free of chemicals so you can rest assured on that front. While there is no colour and no fragrance, you can count on your lips being smoother than everyone else’s! If you feel the need for colour, apply this over your lipstick without any hesitation, it will work fine in any case! The box it comes in is leak-proof and compact, so you can carry it around wherever you go!

Smells great and looks better!

You won't take much time to fall in love with this beautiful product. It has an exquisite blackberry aroma that is sure to make this a hit in your make-up kit. Along with the fragrance, this lip balm leaves a faint hint of colour on your lips due to chosen pigments. Your lips just need one dab of this and it will leave them making hydrated and moisturised for hours. How many hours? Well this comes with a 24 hour melt-in period so you know you don't need to worry about applying it again and again. In any case, if you do feel like applying it, you can whip it out of your purse easily as it comes in a compact travel friendly size. So bye bye dry and chapped lips!

Comes with 100% natural colour

Himalaya is a legacy brand, and this Rich Cocoa Butter Lip Care Stick is proof of how good they are at creating products. If you need to make your lips feel soft and supple in any sort of weather or conditions, this will be your go-to stick soon. Enriched with vitamin E, anti-oxidants and cocoa butter, this lip care balm is great for any type of skin. It is free from any sort of preservatives which makes this even more tempting. To make it even better, it contains 100% natural colour for that extra zing! We’d say while it might not be as fancy as the others, it is surely good competition to all in its class.