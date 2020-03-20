The Best LED lights to brighten up your home

Syska SSK-SRL-9W B22 9-Watt LED Bulb (Cool Day Light) [Best Lighting]

The time to old and outdated CFL lamps is here, and we have the best option to do that, hands down. This greener option for CFL glass lamps uses a new technology of plastic-aluminium thermal management which offers a longer life at maximum efficiency. The design of the shell cover is so well done, that it provides an omni-directional lighting effect and sports a traditional and elegant design. If you are someone who constantly dreads the high electricity bills month-by-month, then this is the solution. You wont get lower power consumption and higher energy saving capabilities anywhere else. Now this pack of two comes with a 2 years warranty on the product from date of invoice, and the Bulbs boast an extensive Life Span of close to 50,000 hours! This should be reassuring. We’d recommend these LED bulbs for offices, showrooms, malls and residential homes alike.



Philips Joy Vision Coral Rush 0.5-Watt LED Bulb (White and Pack of 1) [Best In Class]

Philips Joy Vision Coral Rush is a decorative light bulb like no other. This bulb was born to enhance the vibe of your home by several notches. And it will do so for quite some time, since it boasts a lifetime of an impressive 15000 hours! Here’s something that will tip the scale in the favour of the new Philips LED Gentle bulb; you’d be using as much as ninety percent less power than any other bulb or CFL, without sacrificing the output or high quality. Brighter and cooler, this white light bulb is perfect for areas that are difficult to maintain like stairways and outside walls etc. So brighten up your home right away!

Philips 30W LED T-Bulb Base B22 (Crystal White) [Super Brightness]

LED lighting is now so popular, it's almost a staple. But here’s a confusion when it comes to choosing lighting solutions for your home; deciding between Light emitting diode (LED) lighting and conventional lighting. But whether you are looking at outfitting a new home or simply trying out LED lighting, here’s what you should consider. LEDs have several advantages over incandescent lamps, including energy efficiency, robustness, long lifetime, and good temporal stability. Philips 30W LED T-Bulb Base B22 (Crystal White) shines bright at 3000 lumens, has a swivel body action for better focus and a plug and play, hassle-free system that fits into any existing holder. This bulb gives you a wider light spread, so even big rooms light up quite nicely! Your light bills are also at the saving end, as these lighting solutions will save upto almost 33% then your regular lights.

Syska T5 18-Watt LED Tubelight (Pack of 2) [Customer Favourite]

Syska LED tube lights' simple and easy-to-install fixtures are an undoubted champion for your regular lighting purposes. Be it lower consumption, or higher energy saving, you have enough reasons to replace conventional fluorescent lamps. and we have the best option for you when it comes to deciding which tube lights to choose. The Syska T5 LED Tubelight reduces CO2 emissions so here you can go green along with going bright! Warm white and soft white will produce a yellow hue, close to incandescent, while bulbs labelled as bright or cool white like the Syska T5 18 will produce a whiter light which is closer to daylight and similar to what you see in retail stores. Depending on your aesthetic, you can pick a shade that works best for your home.

