The best LED bulbs to brighten your home

Control your bulb from anywhere

Your house can be safe from intruders; even while you are not in. This smart high tech bulb will protect your house when you decide to step out of its confines. The bulb can be controlled from anywhere with an app on your phone. Light it up in the night to keep those intrusions away and command it to switch off as the daylight creeps in. The bulb is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It is a bulb which is suitable for anytime and any kind of work.

Power saving is in your hands

The affordable and long lasting bulb is here. The fine product gives you durability for many years to come. The best part is that the super satisfactory performance comes at a very low cost. The bulb will give you cool day light in white colour and consume very less power. It is made out of polycarbonate and is very easy to handle on your own. Now usher in non-toxic and lead and mercury less living with this bulb.

Get light across a wider region

Experience a better light spread with this perfectly designed curved bulb. The curvature ensures that the light is more evenly spread across the room and does not get condensed in the centre. The futuristic light design comes with a swiveling body action. So you can move the head of the bulb both 90 degrees vertically and 35 degree horizontally for focused treatment. Plugging it in is very easy and you would no longer need an electrician for installing it. With its plug and play technology, just fit it and bask in its light.

Enjoy the taste of high efficiency

This bulb will give you the brightest possible light as it is capable of providing an output of up to 100 Lm per watt. It can serve all your illumination purposes in your bedroom, kitchen, or drawing room. The bulb has a superior heat sink that dissipates the heat in no time. This helps in cooling it down soon after it is put off. The bulb is great at distributing light evenly across the room and it is equipped with an anti-glare diffuser. It is sure to last you more than the added life of 4 CFL bulbs.