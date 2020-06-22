The best hand blenders available to mix your ingredients with ease!

Splurge on this model to transform your kitchen experience

From a brand known for its innovation and reliability, this 400 watts powered motor tops our list for a reason. With a stainless steel shaft that can be used for both hot and cold foods and variable speed control (normal and turbo), you can now experiment with a variety of dishes. It also comes with a chopper blade attachment that will dice up food in seconds and a measuring cup to accurately portion out your ingredients. With an easily detachable blade, there’s no also need to worry about cleaning it. So go ahead with this choice if you want to blend, puree, chop and dice.

Whipped cream in minutes!

Designed with removable blades for whisking and whipping in addition to its blending capabilities, this hand blender is an excellent choice for dessert lovers and people who live on their own. You can easily use this appliance for up to 20 minutes for all sorts of dishes with worry about it over-heating or getting damaged. With a lightweight design, detachable blades and stainless steel rod it truly does make for hassle free cleaning. With just one press of a button you can whisk your way to culinary delights to astound your family or just whip up some cream and fruit for a delicious smoothie for yourself.

Get your kids involved in the kitchen

What made us sit up and take notice of this hand blender model, is that it was not just a very affordable buy but that it was completely power free. This is a superb option to carry with you on your camping trips or picnics as it doesn’t require electricity and it’s a lightweight appliance but still highly durable keeping in mind that it’s made with stainless steel. Another great use for this version of a hand blender is that kids can safely use this and start experimenting in the kitchen, without worries about electric shock. With its easy to grip design and multipurpose blade, this is a great beginner appliance for those budding chefs that won’t put you out of pocket.

For a professional quality appliance that’s reasonably priced

You don’t need to sacrifice quality to find an affordable hand blender, Prestige offers you a professional quality appliance with an ergonomically designed handle that makes it easily maneuverable, ensuring that you can puree, grind, and blend all types of dishes and high functionality to ensure the best results. With a sleek and stylish design, sharp stainless steel blades, this hand blender is an excellent choice for an easy to clean experience. And if you’re the type of person who lives to create wild food dishes in your kitchen, this is an indispensable addition to your kitchen collection.