The best hair oils your hair deserves

Your hair gets essential nutrients in a jiffy

The goodness of almonds and amla are seeped into this hair oil, thus making it a frontrunner for you to choose. Trust us, your hair will thank you and you will see rich dividends in the quality of your hair. This oil is perfect as it provides your hair with all the nutrients it needs! The combination of almond and amla is essential as it focuses on stimulating hair growth, preventing hair loss and also helps stop premature greying. All in all, this oil will take away all your hair worries and make them shine!

Prepare to wow your hair with premium treatment



Onion black seed hair oil is one of the best kept ancient skin and hair care secrets, used for hundreds of years. It encourages healthy hair growth, keeps the scalp healthy and helps in maintaining a balanced pH level. Made with onion black seed oil, blended with almond, castor, jojoba, olive & coconut oils, and formulated with 100% cold pressed and premium botanical oils, this oil helps in restoring shine & smoothness and also prevents split-ends. It is also free of all harmful parabens, sulphates, silicones and salts. This literally is a WOW hair oil. So choose this and say goodbye to fair fall.

The household oil since ages!

This unique blend of nourishing coconut oil and soft coconut milk penetrates 10 layers deep into the scalp & nourishes your hair completely in just 30 minutes. It’s even safe to use on coloured and treated hair. It has a light, velvety texture that’s not only quick to absorb but also easily washable.

Parachute is a household name when it comes to hair oil with millions of Indians favouring it. This is the perfect nourishment for your hair and it couldn’t have been more convenient to use!

Say goodbye to dandruff!

Indulekha Bhringa Hair Oil is enriched with Bhringraj, a herb that has been a key ingredient of ayurvedic medicines since ages. This oil helps in improving blood circulation, facilitating hair growth and is capable of revitalizing the hair follicles. The oil also has antimicrobial and antifungal properties that can help reduce dandruff and also soothe the scalp in cases of psoriasis or other skin irritations. It contains 13 natural ingredients and also comes with a selfie-comb, which makes the application process even easier.