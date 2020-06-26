The best hair curlers for every type of hair

Great functionality at a great price

If you’re looking for a curling wand to speed up your hair styling routine, then this one by Havells could be the right choice for you. With a 1.8m long power cord and a safety stand, it heats up in a quick 60 seconds. If you’re tight corkscrew curls that stay in place for days, this is the perfect bet. For a looser wave, simply brush out the curls once cool. We found it easy to use, with its quick hanging loop that makes it easy to store on a hook by your mirror or in a closet. Better yet, the LED indicator shows when the device is on to help avoid leaving it on accidentally.

For thin hair

Equipped with a protective ceramic coating for extra gentle styling, a blinking LED light that shows you when the product is ready for use and cool tip for easy use, this is the curler you want if your hair is fine. Why? Because with a consistent high heat that's uniformly distributed along the length of the barrel, we’ve noted great results that keep even the thinnest hair curly for days. Perfect for short or long hair, this is the one you should take a chance on for some breathtaking curls that will yield compliments from all.

For balanced heating technology

For a professional curling iron that’s a favourite with everyone from home users to star hair stylists, check out this tool by NOVA. The medium barrel iron uses a balanced heating technology that gives you consistently even curls for the perfect hair-do every time. Easy to use, we’ve found that holding the curler in place for about 20 seconds is enough for delicate curls or easy waves. To release the curl all we did was wind about half a turn and push down on the clamp release lever. Remember to be gentle when withdrawing the barrel from the centre of the curl, to keep it in place. Worth every penny, we can see why everyone’s a fan!

This sleek looking machine works great too

This sleek curling wand by Vega has ceramic coated chrome plates with a cool tip to get longer-lasting curls easily. This fabulous curler features an easy-to-use digital heat display so you can always reach your ideal temperature before you go in for every section of hair. This is what makes it great for long hair where you need the temperature to always be even. Most users are already big fans, with many saying they would never buy another one over this. Even we were sufficiently impressed at how relatively easy it was and how fast it got the job done on the very first try.