The best face washes for great skin

For everyday skincare!

The Aroma magic face wash is perfect for everyday use. The subtle lavender flavor is easy going and not too strong. This face wash cleans, soothes & refreshes your skin with lavender extracts & nourishes it with ultra-whipped shea butter.

The antioxidant in orange extract prevents ageing. It shields your skin from minor irritations with its blend of lavender & rose essential oils.. The wash helps protect the skin against minor irritation and also acts as a gentle cleanser that leaves you feeling fresh and fragrant. So wash that aroma onto your face to give you freshness throughout the day.

Double action takes double the care

Garnier Men is the brand when it comes to using face washes and creams. The White double action face wash is enriched with the goodness of charcoal & clay which helps in removing dust & pollution right from the first wash. It gives you brighter looking skin. Known for their superior range of products and being one of the pioneers in the beauty and cosmetic space, Garnier has a really good collection of face wash and creams which is perfect for any type of skin.

The magic here is that this face wash cleanses your skin deep to remove oil and dirt, thus making the skin feel more fresh and radiant throughout the day. It hydrates the skin instantly while redefining the skin for a smoother and dust free look. If used on a daily basis, the product keeps your skin free of pimples. It is a must buy!

A face wash that will wow you!

WOW has come up with an Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Foam Face Wash which comes with an inbuilt brush which helps to unclog, purify and refine your pores. This helps in giving your face a clear and radiant look.

The face wash is enriched with organic products like Apple Cider Vinegar, Aloe Vera Extract and B5 and Vitamin E which help in nourishing your skin to diffuse impurities and making your skin look healthy and youthful. If used on a daily basis, the product helps against skin damage and gives your skin a smooth and soft texture.

Purify your face every single day

This one is probably one of the most useful and clean face washes around! The Himalaya purifying neem face wash - with a natural blend of neem and haldi is bound to give you a clear, pimple-free skin, and keep you stress-free. Not only is it super effective but it’s also easily affordable!

The Himalaya face wash works because it stays simple in using neem that has antibacterial properties. It tackles bacteria from the root and prevents the reoccurrence of pimples while haldi has always been a natural antiseptic.

So say goodbye to those pimples and feel as fresh as the Himalayas.