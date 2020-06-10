The Best Cooking Oils for your health

Not all coconut oils are created equal

Coconut oil is a fantastic alternative for vegans, with its creamy and fatty quality that can be substituted for butter in most recipes. You can also use it for recipes that call for you to sauté or roast food as coconut oil has a low smoke point of 350 degrees F. Max Care’s virgin coconut oil extracted from fresh coconut milk, free of additives and preservatives is a 100% natural and unrefined option, with fatty acids that help strengthen and boost metabolism. With this virgin coconut oil you’re on your way to a healthier life.

High heat cooking made easy and healthy

With a high smoke point of 400 degrees F, this neutral flavored oil is also low in saturated fats making it an excellent option for frying. Vedaka’s fortified Canola oil is derived from premium quality rapeseeds, a flowering plant, and this oil is a good source of monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats that help in maintaining your heart health and cholesterol levels. Rich in vitamin A and vitamin D along with omega-3 fatty acids, this oil truly makes for a nutritious addition to your recipes. Canola oil is truly an all-around option that you shouldn’t miss out on.

The best choice for healthy hearts

A relatively new entrant to the range of cooking oils, Rice Bran oil is not to be underestimated for its health benefits. Known for its moderately high smoke point of 450 degrees F, it can maintain its nutritive benefits even at that temperature. Fortune is the top selling company for Rice Bran Oil that is naturally rich in vitamins; antioxidants and the goodness of Gamma Oryzanol which makes this oil a very heart healthy choice. With a mild flavor and less viscous consistency this is definitely a game changer in the cooking oils category.

An over- all heart healthy every day cooking oil

If you’re looking for a good multipurpose cooking oil that can withstand high temperatures without compromising health, then Sunflower Oil is a solid option with its high smoke point of 440 degree F. Sunflower Oil contains a high proportion of polyunsaturated fats, especially that of linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid which balances out cholesterol levels making it a definite choice if you’re worried about heart health and cardiovascular disease. Dhara’s refined oil also has the added benefits of vitamin A and D2 and essential fatty acid which our bodies cannot synthesize and need to come from external food sources. So don’t hesitate to put this cooking oil down on your grocery list.