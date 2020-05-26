The Best Cameras To Start Your Photography Journey

When it’s Nikon, you know you made the right choice

Are you new to cameras and are thinking of buying one for your photography course? Look no further as this is the one! One of the best DSLR cameras out there, this one comes with multiple options of lenses for you to adjust and learn on the go. with many options of the lens for that perfect shot. I bought it with a two-lens kit and a carry bag. It is well designed with well-spaced buttons and easy guide assistants when required. Works brilliantly at all times of the day and night - learned to adjust it as I learn from my course. Videos shot are also of full HD quality. It can easily transfer photos via Bluetooth. Bit heavy but I guess I will get used to it since all DSLRs are pretty heavy. Overall great product and worth the money!!

Easy to carry, great to shoot!

The Sony Cybershot DSC-W810/B comes with a large 20.1MP sensor that can help you capture all of your precious memories in incredibly rich details. The camera captures high-resolution photographs that are of amazing quality and can be cropped easily because of the high-resolution capture and being set in the perfect frame.

There are various photography modes like the picture and beauty effect, self-timer, and an autofocus feature. The name Sony is synonymous with high-quality cameras and the Cybershot DSC is no different. My experience of clicking that perfect portrait turned out to be successful and I recommend trying it out.

Probably the most responsive camera out there!

This one is probably one of the best ones out there. It might be a little on the expensive side, but the quality of images and the level of improvisation available on the Canon EOS are in a different league altogether. It comes with DIGIC 6 with autofocus for greater accuracy while shooting, and the videos turn up in full HD. You can also manually select and control frame rates manually, which lends even a beginner with some much-needed precision. You can connect this with Wifi, Bluetooth, and NFC for quick transfer of your data. It is compatible with all EF and EF-S lenses, as its crop sensor mount is super versatile. All in all, we highly recommend this for jumpstarting your photography journey!

Add some thrill to your photography!

The best part about the Go-Pro is the smoothness with which it functions. You can learn the ways very quickly, and start capturing all your desired videos and images. You can be a vlogger, filmmaker, or even an aspiring creator, this camera is versatile enough to cater to all your needs. With On, High, and Boost modes, you choose what you shoot with so much precision. The audio is super clear as well. You also have the ability to record 1.5 seconds before and after the shot, to make an amazingly timed photo or a beautiful video! You get to live stream in 1080p on your social media channels along with being able to shoot 4K even at night! What more could you want? This camera will be of use all the time, anywhere. Make the purchase now!