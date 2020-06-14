The best budget single door refrigerators for your home

Compact refrigerator can easily fit into a kitchen of any size

When it comes to Godrej, the legacy of the brand is enough to assure you of the quality. The compact size of this fridge means that it will easily fit anywhere in the house. Despite its small size, it has a vegetable tray, a bottle guard, a freezer and a separate milk zone; all separate areas for greater distribution. The device also comes with an indicator light and in-built stabilizer. It may look tiny, but the performance is on a much bigger scale!

This direct cool fridge is perfect for bachelors and nuclear families with two to three members. It comes with a smart inverter compressor that will save your electricity bills, give unmatched cooling performance and a stabilizer-free operation. The compressor is noise proof and will not create a burdensome humming sound even while in operation during the night. The fridge has a revolutionary smart connect option, so that you can connect the device to your home inverter during power cuts. If you want your vegetables to stay moist and cool for long hours even after a power cut, this is your best bet!

Now store even the 2 litre bottles in the huge bottle rack. This fridge is all about toughness and great performance with its toughened glass shelves and easy manual defrosting. It comes with an in-built stabilizer, thus you do not need to buy an additional one. It has a large vegetable compartment with a honeycomb lock in slider that keeps the moisture in your veggies intact. You will get a large freezer space with stackable ice trays. It is a space saver for your home but has a lot of space for all your food items!

Get a stylish fridge with stabilizer free operation at an affordable range. Now keep your fridge locked in your absence with the keyhole given on the handle of the refrigerator. Its antibacterial gasket prevents bacteria and fungi from entering. With a massive bottle rack inside, this refrigerator has separate compartments for vegetables, ice, snacks and milk. With its hard and durable shelves, now store food and utensils up to 150 kg of weight with ease. Invest on this refrigerator