The Best Budget Microwaves of The Year

For Multi-purpose use

This 17L microwave comes with a range of features to make life easy. It uses 700W of power to give you options like reheating, defrosting and five cooking levels. To control these features, you have a jog dial and timer clock that are both easy to use and remind you when your food is ready. The control knob helps you to change the temperature and heating level according to the type of food being cooked. While the built-in timer sends you a notification alert once the cooking process is complete. It comes with 1 year on product warranty and 1 year on magnetron warranty and a great buy for its features and compact size.

For the long haul

This solo microwave oven comes with five power levels and mechanical two knob controls that promote easy and healthy cooking. Its 17litre capacity lets you auto defrost and provides express cooking at high power level. On purchase, you get free installation and demo from the brand to get hands-on experience of using this easy gadget. It comes with a 1-year product warranty and 3 years of magnetron warranty which is more than what you really require. Suitable for small homes, pick this one for its design, simple features and warranty.

For easy-efficient cooking

This microwave has an eight auto cook menu that comes with a sensor to automatically maintain the right power levels for cooking different food items. The easy-to-use touchpad control enables you to speed defrost, auto reheat and cook everything from vegetables to pizza, pasta, meat and fish at the touch of a button. Its 20L capacity with 800watts of power consumption goes easy on your electricity bills as well. Perfect for nuclear families, this option also comes with a child lock to ensure safe and easy cooking.

For medium-sized families

This one is a brand that probably is the most trusted one by Indian homeowners for almost all of its offerings. It goes without saying that their microwave will also deliver on the trust. It comes with 20 litres of capacity and is convection to enable you to bake along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. Our favourite feature is that it uses inverter technology for faster and power-saving cooking. It comes with six different power levels, defrost mode and a preheat mode for easy and fast cooking. The jog dial and timer feature assures that your food is well cooked or heated. A great buy, this one delivers 10/10 on features for a medium-sized family.