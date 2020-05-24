The best brush kits for your daily make-up routine

Brush away to glory ladies!

The Spanking mini set of brushes is made of synthetic hair which is softer, denser, and made of sturdy material. The non-porous bristles are durable and strong. One set includes 7 pieces of different shaped brushes that fit for different styles of makeup on the face.

The design of these brushes makes them portable and convenient to carry during travel. The unique design of these cosmetic brushes allows you to easily, quickly, and properly apply eyeliner, foundation, eyeshadow, lipstick, and much more. With so many functions, one just has to grab their Hello Kitty print case and gift it to the lovely ladies in their lives.

You will enjoy the variety of brushes in this one!

These sturdy wooden handle brushes provide a comfortable grip and come in a convenient tin storage box that can house all these brushes. Now in this set of 12 there is a foundation brush, lip brush, powder brush, blush brush, medium eyeshadow brush, angled eyeshadow brush, small eyeshadow brush, flat eyeliner brush, tapered blending brush, flat definer brush, small angled brush, and a flat lip brush.

You might think 12 brushes might be overkill, but each has its own, very unique and specific usage. The Ronzille Naked kit provides everything under 1 tin box so that all your make up requirements are taken care of, with great ease.

Professional brushes at your service

Now this is a 24 piece professional makeup brush set that has an array of brushes for all your make up requirements. These brushes are so diverse that they can be used for literally all makeup essentials. They can also be used for cream, liquid, or powder makeup.

All these brushes have a sturdy wooden handle for a comfortable grip and long-lasting durability. The brushes are provided in a portable leather case so that the bristles do not fall out during the makeup application process. All in all, these brushes are highly recommended since they cover all the uses you can imagine, for you to look great whenever you wish.

Pencil brushes are all the rage!

When we talk about brushes, how can we forget the importance of eye brushes? The Kylie Eyeshadow set of brushes is made of premium synthetic hair which is softer, denser, and silkier material. The non-porous bristles are hand made with a solid wood handle that is durable and strong. One set includes 4 pieces of different shaped brushes that fit for different styles of makeup on the face as well.

The design of these brushes makes them portable and convenient to carry during travel. They can be used for various functions including laying the foundation, blending, applying blush on, using it as an eyeliner, or face powder. With so many functions, one will not be able to take their eyes off these eyeshadow brushes.