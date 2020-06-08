The Best Body Soaps For Fresher & Better Skin

A rose never smelled as sweet as this

Absolutely love the smell of roses? Then is the soap for you. The subtle fragrance of French rose, layered with the scents of violet and vanilla leave you with a delicious aroma throughout the day. Lux Soft Touch is infused with moisturizing Silk essence that leaves your skin feeling soft and supple; while almond oil soaks into your skin to moisturize and nourish it. The enticing bouquet of the finest perfume of French roses and bergamot infuses your skin to transform your every bathing experience into a blissful ritual.

Fast acting Ayurvedic soap bar with 18 herbs

This classic Ayurvedic body soap contains a powerhouse of 18 expertly chosen herbs that are formulated to protect your skin from inside. If you find that your skin is prone to developing acne and blemishes, then lathering yourself up with this bath soap is the most natural way to rid yourself of these woes. With its tried and tested Ayurvedic formulation that proactively works to prevent skin from drying and even protection from any irritations and infections, it’s no wonder that this is the largest selling Ayurvedic bathing bar. The combination of these exceptional herbs makes this bathing bar effective against most skin problems, so buy this without any second thoughts!

The secret to uncovering that younger you!

This potent combination of Sandalwood and Almond Milk is a formula that your skin will thank you for. Harnessing the powerful antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of Sandalwood to soothe your skin and remove any unwanted blemishes to showcase your skins natural glow. Your skin will feel considerably nourished with the presence of Almond milk working to moisturize dry skin and leave it feeling softer and looking fresher. So if you’re worried about dull and dark skin, then Santoor Sandal and Almond Milk soap will help restore your skin’s lost glow. We say get this one right now!

Ancient ayurvedic acne fighting formulation

Sandalwood is the embodiment of effective ayurvedic medicine for its long revered healing benefits. Using a unique combination of 100% pure sandalwood oil and glycerin, Mysore Sandal soap manages to penetrate deep into the skin to fight acne, reduce skin inflammation and keep your skin blemish free. While most anti acne soaps tend to dry out skin, the nourishing properties of glycerin ensure that your skin is moisturized while the healing properties of Sandal keep it supple. The antibacterial and antiseptic abilities of Sandalwood are effective in fighting acne-causing bacteria and exfoliating the skin.