THE BEST BASKETBALLS FOR A GREAT GAME ON THE COURT

More Bounce For The Ounce

This basketball is hardcore. Whether your shooting hoops indoors or outdoors, the Nivia Encounter Basketball will keep bouncing forever. It has 8 panelled construction, which is the secret to its durability. The rubberized moulded material will also make sure no chances slip out of your hand out on the courts. If you are looking for consistent response and long lasting experience, The Nivia Encounter Basketball is the perfect ball for you. And at less than Rs. 600, it’s a steal.

Have A Ball On The Court

Cosco Funtime Basketball brings back the fun and colour to your game. Just like Cosco’s other equipment, the Cosco Funtime Basketball is built tough as well. The exceptional low wear, durable rubberized exterior of the ball means it will last you for a long time, whether you are on concrete or indoor courts. To make it even tougher, the Cosco Funtime Basketball is fabricated with a special nylon winding for higher shape retention and rebound. Speaking of better shape retention, the butyl bladder inside the ball does an excellent job of air retention. This one is surely a winner!

Bring The NBA Attitude

As the official ball providers for the NBA, any ball produced by Spalding has an extra appeal. And the Spalding NBA Graffiti Ball comes with oodles of attitude. But it has the functionality to go with the beautiful form as well. Made from durable premium quality rubber material, the basketball provides superior control and makes it well-suited for hard grounds and outdoors games. The butyl blade inside also makes sure the Spalding NBA Graffiti Basketball remains bouncy and buoyant for a longer time, with great air retention. This will stay with you for a long time for sure!

Magic In Your Hands

With its eye-catching red design, Amazon Brand Solimo Basketball 14 Panel is an unheralded champion among basketball contenders. It has a nylon wound exterior design, which is made of rubber. As a result the Amazon Brand Solimo Basketball provides consistent bounce and excellent grip on all surfaces and game conditions. The rubber bladder also retains the air longer, to ensure the ball stays in shape over a span of many games and training sessions. Available in size 7, it’s perfect for players at different levels of expertise. We’d recommend this highly.