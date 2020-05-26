The Best Badminton Shoes To Smash On Your Opponents

Wear these and start winning!

As the name suggests, this shoe is for the player who likes to play an aggressive game. The upper part of the shoe is made of PU and mesh. The outsole is rubber and the midsole is phylon. The tech used in the shoe gives it amazing cushioning and the high rebound phylon gives it good stability. The shoe is resistant and has anti-slip rubber soles. The hi-rebound phylon used for the midsole helps reduce the weight and brings you a soft and comfortable landing on your feet. The cushion used in the main impact parts in the midsole gives you a smooth and stable transition when exercising.So a winner in all aspects!

Play to win with these fantastic shoes

Nivea is one of the best budget sports brands out in the market. You know Nivea products are going to be great value for money, and the Nivea Men's Super Court Badminton Shoes are no exception. The tongue and ankle are soft cushioned and the outsole is textured with patterned grooves and lugs. The heel collar is reinforced, the footbed is soft and padded. These badminton shoes feature an asymmetrical fit that gives the foot the support and stability it needs for more accurate footwork. Nivia power cushion absorbs shock and then reverses the impact energy for smooth transfer into the next movement. This will surely make winning a habit!

Cushion your legs against all injuries

The Yonex Court ACE Light is a serious shoe for advanced badminton players. This shoe is a new launch from Yonex and comes with the latest design, new technologies, and improved material. Yonex uses new PU/Mesh material with ocean-inspired grains on the outer surface. The outer sole of the shoe is made of 100 % non-marking material. Its midsole is equipped with the latest EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) technology which will provide you perfect cushioning. It is a lightweight non-marking shoe. These shoes are equipped with technologies like Power Cushion, Ergoshape, and Hexagrip. A definite buy for serious players!

Shoes that adapt to your foot type

While Wrooker is not a household name in India yet, the shoes they make are really good. The non-marking shoes take on the shape of your foot for comfort and support. Better moisture control and air-flow keep your feet cool and dry for all those long hours you spend running. The shoes are lightweight and durable which enhance performance. The shoe features an asymmetrical fit that gives the foot the support and stability it needs for more accurate footwork. The reinforced heel collar ensures your heel doesn't take too much pressure when you land on it.