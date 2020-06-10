The best baby wipes for your baby’s sensitive skin

Keep your little one happy

These wet wipes are the top choice to give your baby that extra care and comfort during a messy process. With a soft blend that’s 98% water and enriched with Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, and Vitamin E; these are a great choice for babies with sensitive skin. Parents will love the fact that these wipes are extra thick and won’t tear while you wipe as they’re made with a blend of polyester and viscose; and all without losing their moist factor. We recommend these wipes to prevent any skin conditions and for babies with skin infections like eczema. Skin allergies will really appreciate that these wipes are free of alcohol, parabens and are even hypoallergenic.

To ensure baby’s skin is kept soft and sensitive

Another favorite on our list is this pH balanced, Aloe Vera, and Vitamin E enriched baby wipes that are designed with a pure water-based formulation which makes the wipes baby-friendly. Ideal for newborn kids due to its unique formulation, it’s also completely free of alcohol and parabens so that using these wipes won’t irritate the baby's sensitive skin. And with the goodness of Vitamin E to protect skin from getting irritated, dry or even rashes, using these wipes is safe for babies with delicate skin. Parents will be happy with these soft wipes that are soft, but still thick enough to get the job done.

A safe and clean way to clean your baby

This set of baby wipes is made of spun lace and nonwoven material that lends itself to ensuring the thickness of the wet wipes, while the extracts of Aloe Vera soothe and cool your baby’s skin. These soft and moisturizing baby wipes are also 100% free of bacteria, free of alcohol, parabens; and are nontoxic and hypoallergenic. Made with hypoallergenic material, these wet wipes do not include harsh materials and are safe to use on baby’s sensitive skin. So go ahead and use these wipes to clean your baby’s sensitive skin and leave it moisturized.

Trusted baby care for delicate baby’s skin

Coming from the most prominent brand in baby care, these specially formulated wet wipes are soft and gentle enough for newborn babies and also protect the baby’s sensitive skin from diaper rashes, redness, and irritation. Each wipe has 3x moisturizing lotion with an absorbent sponge-like fibers that are water-saturated. The moisturizing lotion creates a barrier on the baby's skin to prevent it from drying out. Being alcohol and soap-free as well as without harmful chemicals, these wet wipes are mild on baby’s skin, providing the most gentle care. Each ingredient passes a Level 5 safety process so that you can trust that this product is safe to use