The best baby soaps available that are gentle on your baby’s delicate skin

Bathe your baby in the goodness of nature’s bounty

Formulated with the natural goodness of Aloe Vera and Olive Fruit Oil; these natural ingredients work to give your baby the gentlest skin care possible. Aloe Vera soothes the baby's skin and hydrates it while Olive Fruit Oil nourishes and softens skin. The soap also contains glycerine which acts as an emollient to moisture skin. This specially designed soap is completely free from parabens, SLS, SLES, alcohol, dyes and any colors. The soap contains ingredients that are all vegetarian in origin. This soap is a great option for daily use as it doesn’t dry out baby skin’s and keeps it hydrated and supple. It can be used for all skin types as it is dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic.

Skin protection for your baby’s delicate skin

Specially formulated to be soap free, this cleansing bar keeps your baby’s skin soft and healthy. This is the ideal choice for babies with skin that is prone to drying, or prone to rashes and irritations. The amino acids in this bathing bar keep your baby’s skin soft and moisturized while the natural skin related sugar insulin and panthenol also work to regenerate the skin. With a pH value of 5.5 your baby’s skin is left completely clean without it drying out and Vitamin E helps to keep skin supple. The soap is suitable for all skin types but especially perfect for babies with sensitive skin.

Fortify your baby’s skin with natural emollients

Packed with the natural goodness of Almond Oil and Olive Oil, this Vitamin E and Vitamin A infused soap bar keeps your baby’s skin soft and moisturized during their daily baths. Almond Oil works to moisturize the skin and soften it, while the Olive Oil imbibes skin with nourishment. Baby’s delicate skin is protected from chaffing, infections and dryness. This mild soap maintains your baby’s healthy and glowing skin by enhancing the skin texture and adding to the skin’s natural moisture balance. This natural soap is also free of parabens, animal fats and synthetic colors making it perfect for babies with allergy or rash prone skin.

Leaves baby’s sensitive clean and moisturized

This soap free bathing bar packs a powerful punch as it contains natural ingredients such as coconut cleansers, goat milk, oatmeal and shea butter. This specially formulated cleansing bar is our top choice for stress free bathing, for both parents and baby as it doesn’t irritate sensitive eyes or skin. This is also a great option for babies who suffer from dry, itchy or eczema ridden skin. With a pH balance of 5.5, no SLS, parabens and SLES; baby’s skin does not lose moisture and dry out. Your baby’s skin will soak up the nutrients in Goat’s Milk while Shea Butter encourages the growth of healthy skin cells; both these ingredients also provide a ton of moisture to keep skin healthy and supple.